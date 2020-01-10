Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $55.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

