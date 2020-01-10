Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from an equal rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REVG. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rev Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Rev Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

REVG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. 155,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.91. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Rev Group’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rev Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rev Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

