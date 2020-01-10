Investors Purchase High Volume of Royal Caribbean Cruises Call Options (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 27,388 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,376% compared to the average volume of 1,106 call options.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.19. 834,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

