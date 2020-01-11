AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.10 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Shares of WAAS stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.61 million, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. AquaVenture has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 1,776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AquaVenture in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.