Barclays PLC Sells 4,450 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAWS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $96,948.60. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

