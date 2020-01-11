Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.68

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and traded as high as $6.88. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 3,787 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2846 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2,338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 177,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

