Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $135.04

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.04 and last traded at $134.81, with a volume of 408014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.22.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 498,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

