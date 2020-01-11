Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the November 28th total of 27,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

LAWS traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,614. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $503.75 million, a PE ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAWS. BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.49 per share, with a total value of $28,265.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $96,948.60. 51.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lawson Products by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

