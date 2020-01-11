Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 424,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,050. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after purchasing an additional 866,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 677,607 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,691,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.