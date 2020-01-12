AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,800 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:WAAS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.99. 168,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,524. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAAS shares. ValuEngine lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in AquaVenture by 1,776.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

