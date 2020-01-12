BNP Paribas Lowers Contourglobal (LON:GLO) Price Target to GBX 300

Contourglobal (LON:GLO) had its price objective cut by analysts at BNP Paribas from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:GLO opened at GBX 188.80 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 67.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 604.68. Contourglobal has a twelve month low of GBX 155.80 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 226.50 ($2.98). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.18.

About Contourglobal

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 1,424 MW in Latin America and 228 MW in Africa.

