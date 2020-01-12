Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Up 103.4% in December

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 103.4% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 434,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

