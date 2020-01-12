International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 272,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,080. The company has a market capitalization of $456.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

