Rodney Hershberger Sells 11,850 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $177,868.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,065 shares in the company, valued at $20,114,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $172,384.72.

On Monday, October 21st, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,530 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $207,078.80.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,580 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $201,839.40.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 220,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $873.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 9.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 9.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.