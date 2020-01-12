PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,670. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $873.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $207,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,356,225.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 46,898 shares of company stock valued at $759,171 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 38.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 114,213 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PGT Innovations by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PGT Innovations by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 103,444 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

