Rev Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:REVG)

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Rev Group has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rev Group to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

REVG stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $688.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Rev Group’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rev Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

