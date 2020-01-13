Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.02 million.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.76.

GOL stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.57 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

