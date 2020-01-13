Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.45-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.57 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

