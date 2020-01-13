Nexus Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,500 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 27.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 212,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.13.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.