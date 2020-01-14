Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, December 21st, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Dougherty & Co raised Computer Programs & Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.79. 58,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $382.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.58. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 103,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

