Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

RCL stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $133.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.97. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

