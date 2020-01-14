Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Receives $146.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.56.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $98.81 and a 1-year high of $134.80.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.