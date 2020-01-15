Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 5.39 (LON:CIHL)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CIHL remained flat at $GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday. 14,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803. Caribbean Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The company has a market cap of $32.13 million and a PE ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.04.
Caribbean Investment Company Profile
Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.
