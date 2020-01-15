Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

NYSE:FTS opened at $42.02 on Monday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Fortis by 27.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after buying an additional 239,967 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter valued at $2,728,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 705,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

