Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Brandon B. Buhler Sells 6,169 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $46,761.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,497.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLYA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. 85,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $997.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.32. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Macquarie started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

