Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells $2,621,400.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $132.95 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day moving average is $115.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,177 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 603,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

