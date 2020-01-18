First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

