Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.875-3.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.76.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $935.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. Research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.