International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMXI. KeyCorp initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of IMXI opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. International Money Express has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. Analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren bought 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in International Money Express by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

