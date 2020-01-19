Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Makes New Investment in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,563,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,635,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,192,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,410,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,828,000 after buying an additional 398,352 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,375,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 1,148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 359,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 331,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortis stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $43.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

