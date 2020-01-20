Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter worth $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the third quarter worth $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Copa by 197.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,289. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.59 million. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPA. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

