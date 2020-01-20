Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Director Sells C$588,680.00 in Stock

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Director Danny Zivkusic sold 117,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$588,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,500 shares in the company, valued at C$902,500.

QST stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.04. 35,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,579. The company has a market capitalization of $135.95 million and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Questor Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.52.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QST shares. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

