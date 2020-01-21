Nexus Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,500 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.67. 21,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

