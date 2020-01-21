Short Interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Rises By 19.8%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RCL opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 over the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. KBC Group NV grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 79,134 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $1,397,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.