Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 233,770 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,770 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $48,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,682. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

