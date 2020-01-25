Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises approximately 1.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $126.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

