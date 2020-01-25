FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 in the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.