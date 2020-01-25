First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,699 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 47,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,476,000 after acquiring an additional 210,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 518,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after acquiring an additional 165,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:RCL opened at $126.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

