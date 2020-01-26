Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.875-3.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.76.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.92 and a beta of -0.16. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $23.30.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $935.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

