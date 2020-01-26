International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, January 16th, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

International Money Express stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $459.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 207.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Money Express by 19.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

