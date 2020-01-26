Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $126.51 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

