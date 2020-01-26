Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to Post $1.41 EPS

Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $9.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 in the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 945,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,625,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.