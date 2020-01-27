Short Interest in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Rises By 24.8%

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Evertec news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evertec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2,259.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC opened at $34.48 on Monday. Evertec has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

