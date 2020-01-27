Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCL opened at $126.51 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.