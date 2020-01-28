Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Copa by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 776,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,738,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,280,000 after purchasing an additional 321,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 208,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 169,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of CPA stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,765. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPA. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.