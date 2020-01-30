Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells $2,621,400.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

