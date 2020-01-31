Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.83.

NYSE RCL traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.08. 2,019,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,915,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

