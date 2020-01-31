Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,792 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $64,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 164,337 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 50,844 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $54.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.