Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLYA. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $908.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.32. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 11,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $89,210.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 643,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 354.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 178.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.