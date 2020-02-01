Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, January 17th, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $127.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCL. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.83.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of RCL stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.